Comic and pundit Bill Maher confronted Trump fan and country singer Trace Adkins with what has become a loaded question in America: Who won the 2020 election?

A week ago Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered a speech entitled “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation” that was largely a rebuke of former President Donald Trump and those who support the insurrection that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6. Opponents and media figures criticized the speech as “political” or “divisive.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host renewed his criticism of that speech as he closed out his interview with Adkins, but not before he quizzed Adkins on the outcome of the 2020 election:

BILL MAHER: Who won the last election? I’m sorry I didn’t… just thought I’d sneak that in. TRACE ADKINS: Joe Biden won the last election. BILL MAHER: Oh, there you go! And you know, TRACE ADKINS: What did you think I was going to say? BILL MAHER: I don’t know. But, you know, I thought Joe Biden made a bit of a mistake in the speech he made a couple of weeks ago when he talked about MAGA nation because MAGA. I’ve said this for years. You can hate Trump. You can hate the people who like him or voted for him. It doesn’t mean they’re all crazy. It doesn’t mean they’re all racist, doesn’t mean they’re all bad people. The people who think that Biden didn’t win the election, yes, they’re a little crazy and they’re not factually based. But we have to come together. We have to be able to do shows with Susan Sarandon and marry Gwen Stefani. And love each other like you and I do. TRACE ADKINS: Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about. Yeah, that’s what you’re talking about.

Watch above via HBO.

