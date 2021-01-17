comScore
NO MORE YEE-HAW

‘Cowboys for Trump’ Leader Arrested For Allegedly Partaking In Capitol Riot

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 17th, 2021, 8:57 pm

Couy Griffin, the leader of ‘Cowboys for Trump’ and a New Mexico Otero County Commissioner, was arrested in Washington D.C. for allegedly partaking in the Capitol riot on January 6th.

Griffin was arrested by FBI personnel on Sunday afternoon:

Last week, Griffin told Inside Edition that President-elect Joe Biden’s presidency would never happen.

“We are not going to allow it, there will never be a Biden presidency,” Griffin vowed, while further pledging to hold another protest ahead of Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

Watch above, via Inside Edition. 

