‘Cowboys for Trump’ Leader Arrested For Allegedly Partaking In Capitol Riot

Couy Griffin, the leader of ‘Cowboys for Trump’ and a New Mexico Otero County Commissioner, was arrested in Washington D.C. for allegedly partaking in the Capitol riot on January 6th.

Griffin was arrested by FBI personnel on Sunday afternoon:

Per FBI: Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump, from New Mexico was arrested this afternoon in DC. He had an arrest warrant for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots. He said rioters will come back to the Capitol for inauguration. This is the moment of his arrest. pic.twitter.com/3LoXXsYVFD — Alberto Pimienta (@apimientaDC) January 17, 2021

Last week, Griffin told Inside Edition that President-elect Joe Biden’s presidency would never happen.

“We are not going to allow it, there will never be a Biden presidency,” Griffin vowed, while further pledging to hold another protest ahead of Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

Watch above, via Inside Edition.

