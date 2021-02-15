Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop Below 100K For First Time Since November

The daily average of coronavirus cases in the United States dropped below 100,000 for the first time since November, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The infection rate falls far below the average in December, which saw 200,000 daily cases, and January, which had a case rate of nearly 250,000 per day.

The weekly average of new cases originally dropped below 100,000 on Friday, and remained at that level throughout the weekend.

According to data reported by the Covid Tracking Project, there was a total of 71,844 coronavirus cases on Sunday — a significant drop from January’s peak of 312,097 daily infections.

Cases have also dropped by roughly 66 percent in the last 30 days, yet experts have warned that there is still a long way to go, noting that case numbers are still relatively high compared to the spring and summer months.

Despite the drop in cases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that the U.S. is still facing roughly 1,500 to 3,500 deaths per day.

“The cases are more than two-and-a-half-fold times what we saw over the summer,” she continued on Sunday’s Meet the Press. “It’s encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they’re coming down from an extraordinarily high place.”

