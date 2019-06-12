comScore
Dan Bongino Melts Down on Conservative Writer, and Publications She Writes For, Over Twitter Joke

By Connor MannionJun 12th, 2019, 4:04 pm

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino went after a conservative writer and the publications she writes for this week over a joke she posted on Twitter.

The tussle started after Washington Examiner contributor and Arc Digital columnist Kimberly Ross posted the following, making light of Twitter’s follower algorithm, on the social media platform Monday night:

By the next morning, the infamously fragile Bongino had found Ross’s Twitter joke — and erupted. Bongino accused Ross of having a “sorry following” and “opinions worthy of an amateur-hour conspiracy theorist.”

When another Twitter user suggested Bongino was “insecure,” he followed up with another tweet calling Ross an “informed ignoramus”:

Amongst a flurry of tweets aimed at Ross, Bongino tagged the Examiner, asking why the outlet employs what he called a “click bait artist” and pointing out that he promotes the website.

Ross responded more fully and made it clear she was joking.

In a post on Facebook, Ross suggested that Bongino reached out to the Examiner to complain about her Twitter joke. The Examiner did not respond to Mediaite’s requests for comment.

It does not appear Bongino’s appeals to the Examiner to punish Ross will be heeded. Examiner Magazine Deputy Editor Jay Caruso responded by calling out Bongino’s meltdown.

When reached for comment on whether he tried to get Ross fired, Bongino insisted to Mediaite he “NEVER tried to get anyone fired.”

Bongino provided screenshots of messages he sent to a “friend” at the Examiner, in which he complained that Ross made a joke that involved him despite promoting the Examiner on his podcast.

“I cherish disagreement,” Bongino wrote in the messages.

Bongino

Arc Digital, an outlet Ross contributes to, posted a thread of their own on Wednesday mocking Bongino’s outburst and labelling him a “griftastic cro-maganon.”

Fox News declined to comment.

