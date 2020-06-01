De Blasio Speaks Out After Daughter Arrested at Protest

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is speaking out following the arrest of his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, at a protest over the weekend.

During a press briefing at New York’s City Hall on Monday, the mayor confirmed reports of the arrest, and said that he asked her to recount the events as they transpired.

“She was acting peacefully,” de Blasio said. “She believes that everything that she did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest. And the bottom line is, I will let her speak for herself in any what that she wants to. But I admire she was out there trying to change something that she thought was unjust, and doing it in a peaceful manner.”

The mayor added, “I know her heart. I know she appreciates humanity, every kind of humanity. She appreciates the fact that people serve us. She appreciates the fact we need to change the world. And she in her own way has tried to do something about it. I love and respect and admire her.”

On Sunday, the New York Daily News reported that Chiara de Blasio was arrested in lower Manhattan on Sunday as part of a group of 100 people demonstrating. Daily News sources claim that Chiara de Blasio did not throw anything at police as some in the crowd were, but was arrested because she did not leave the area when ordered to do so.

Watch above, via WABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]