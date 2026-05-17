‘They’re Desperate!’ Massie Fires Back After Trump Tirade — Insists He’s Winning

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told ABC News’s This Week With George Stephanoupolos Sunday that he’s confident in his ability to win his district’s Republican primary, despite President Donald Trump swinging at Massie on Truth Social and endorsing his opponent.

Massie’s comments come in the wake of Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) primary loss yesterday to Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow and Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming.

Cassidy ran afoul of Trump when he voted to convict the president in the second impeachment trial over the J6 insurrection. Massie drew Trump’s ire for refusing to vote for his Big Beautiful Bill and his desire to expose the Epstein files.

Stephanopoulos shared Trump’s latest Truth Social rant against Massie that referred to the lawmaker him a “bum” and a “troublemaker.”

Massie said he thought the president’s post would help his fundraising efforts because “every time he tweets about me, it’s good for, you know, some money coming in because people don’t like that.”

“And, you know, how did this race become the most expensive race in the history of Congress for a primary?” Massie asked. “It’s because three billionaires from outside of Kentucky have funneled millions of dollars in here. They’re trying to buy a seat. And so it’s not just the president’s tweets. I could sustain those without a problem. It’s because Miriam Adelson and Paul Singer have dumped money in here.”

A pro-Massie PAC raised eyebrows last week with an ad attacking Massie’s opponent Ed Gallrein for taking money from Singer, a Jewish billionaire, and member of what the ad called the “LGBTQ Mafia.”

“You’ve actually said this week that your vote is a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress,” Stephanopoulos said. “What did you mean by that?”

“Well, the RJC, AIPAC, and Miriam Adelson, and Paul Singer — they’re all part of the Israeli lobby, and that’s where all the money comes from. And it will be a referendum on foreign policy, whether Israel gets to dictate that by, you know, bullying members of Congress. And I’m the one they haven’t been able to bully, so they’re putting all the brunt, the force on me,” Massie said.

“But you can tell that I’m ahead in the polls and they’re desperate,” Massie continued. “That’s why they’re sending the secretary of war to my district tomorrow. That’s why the president’s losing sleep and tweeting about this. That’s why AIPAC has dumped another $3 million into my race this weekend — is because they’re panicked, and they really haven’t been able to gain a lead in this race.”

AIPAC is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, while RJC stands for the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Watch the clip above via ABC News’s This Week With George Stephanopoulos.

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