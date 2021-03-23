comScore Tammy Duckworth Calls Out Biden Admin on AAPI Representation
Dem Sen. Duckworth Says She’ll Vote Down Biden Nominees Until WH Commits to Greater AAPI Representation

By Josh FeldmanMar 23rd, 2021, 4:16 pm

On Monday night, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D- IL) called out the Biden administration over a lack of AAPI representation in the president’s Cabinet, saying she will vote no on his nominees until he appoints Asian-American picks to key positions.

Both Duckworth and Senator Mazie Hirono (D- HI), according to Axios, raised the issue directly to White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon.

Per Axios:

Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, African American and Asian American to hold that position. Biden’s U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also Asian American. The positions are Cabinet level, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries.

O’Malley Dillon brought these points up during the call in response to Duckworth’s concerns, and spoke about the administration’s commitment to fighting hate against the Asian American community, two sources briefed on the call said.

Duckworth spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said she plans to vote against some Biden administration appointees until she gets a firm commitment from the White House on greater AAPI representation.

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Duckworth said in particular she is opposing the nomination of Colin Kahl for a top position at the Pentagon:

