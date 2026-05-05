Rachel Maddow Twists Knife on Trump Over Disastrous Polls: ‘Minus 25 Is as Good as It Gets’ for Trump

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow twisted the knife on President Donald Trump over the latest disastrous polling numbers, noting that his minus 25-point net approval rating was “as good as it gets” in the poll.

Aside from the occasional outlier — like the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump bragged long and hard about — Trump has been showered with bad polling news for most of his second term. Recent surveys reflect all-time low approval ratings and disastrous numbers with independents that even led pro-Trump host Megyn Kelly to remark, “You’re effed!” if those numbers don’t change.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show, the host took a couple of minutes in her A-block commentary to relish the latest bad polling news for Trump:

RACHEL MADDOW: They are not great at this. They are really not great at this. Politically, they’re not great at this either it turns out. In an environment where the Republican Party is embodied essentially entirely by their leader, where nobody — nobody else is allowed the oxygen to thrive or speak. The latest Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll has Trump negative 25 overall. He’s 25 points underwater on his overall approval rating. And that’s kind of a high point for him in this poll. Minus 25 is kind of as good as it gets on the economy. His approval rating is 31 points underwater. On the Iran war, his approval rating is 33 points underwater. On inflation. Trump’s approval rating is 45 points underwater. On Trump’s handling of the cost of living, which is effectively what he ran on to get a second term in the White House, Trump is 53 points underwater, 76 percent of the country disapproves of Trump’s handling of the cost of living. He’s minus 53. As, among other things, his war of whim, his war of impulse, this war of choice that he doesn’t even seem to understand drags on with no end in sight and the energy crisis he caused by starting this inexplicable war just gets worse and worse with gas prices continuing their steady, steep rise. They are really, really not great at this. They’re not good at this.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

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