Bueller? Bueller? AOC Climate Change Doc Earns Dismal $80 Per Theater Average for Shocking Opening Weekend

A new documentary focusing on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and other activists pushing for the Green New Deal flopped on its opening weekend, earning just an $80 average per theater.

To the End is the latest political documentary from director Rachel Lears, who previously directed Knock Down the House, which focused on Ocasio Cortez, among other politicians. That 2019 film debuted on Netflix.

The climate change-centered follow-up debuted in 120 theaters this past weekend and brought in under $10,000, according to data from Box Office Mojo. Documentaries typically make their way to streaming these days and the box office has still struggled to have a full comeback following covid shutdowns. Still, the presence of a celebrity like Ocasio Cortez front and center in a documentary would seem to be a selling point that would earn more than $80 a theater.

There aren’t many documentaries at the moment to compare To the End to, but a film with a similar theater count outperformed it plenty this weekend. The Mean One, a horror tale from Atlas Distribution inspired by the children’s story of The Grinch, earned an average of more than $1300 from 162 theaters in its opening weekend. People would apparently rather sit through a bloody Christmas movie than hear Ocasio Cortez pontificate on climate change.

Another political documentary released this year was Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules, which spread unproven 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories. That film earned just under $1.5 million in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

In the trailer for To the End, Ocasio Cortez calls the climate change fight the “moon shot of our generation. It premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The latest version of the film was edited, including the ending, after the film festival premiere to reflect major changes in the political landscape.

The movie’s ending now includes the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The film now ends with historic legislation passing and our protagonists reflecting on this. And it really shows how their work that we see in the film leads to what happens,” Lears told Deadline. “What they’ve done is to make politically impossible things become possible.”

Watch the trailer for To the End via Roadside Attractions

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com