Dick Durbin Hits Arizona Audit Conducted by ‘The Ninja Turtles’

The world’s most fearsome fighting team got a shout-out in the Senate Wednesday during a hearing on voting rights.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, legislation Democrats and President Joe Biden have been pushing for months.

At one point Durbin criticized new voting laws in Republican states and said all this is happening because of the big lie pushed by Donald Trump for months.

Durbin referenced the much-derided Arizona audit in particular, but when he referenced the Cyber Ninjas, he made reference to, well…

You remember what happened in Arizona. 5.7 million spent on the Ninja Turtles who were going through all these ballots. The net result was more votes for Biden, fewer votes for Trump.

After that audit dropped, the Cyber Ninjas and some Arizona Republicans continued to insist there was fraud and pushed for more reviews.

The audit was championed by Trump multiple times, in his ongoing quest to push false claims the election was stolen from him.

Durbin has mockingly referred to the group as “the cyber ninja turtles” before. After all, the people pushing the audit were convinced that there was some kind of evil shredder involved, and just like the turtles, the people who championed this audit can be aptly considered “radical.”

