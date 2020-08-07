comScore

Dinesh D’Souza Insists Trump Was Right to Mispronounce Thailand as ‘Thighland’ in Lengthy Tweetstorm

By Tommy ChristopherAug 7th, 2020, 7:43 am

Conservative author and pardoned felon Dinesh D’Souza mounted a lengthy defense of President Donald Trump’s “Thighland” moment in a lengthy series of tweets that suggested Trump’s pronunciation of Thailand was sort of correct.

Trump set the internet ablaze when he referenced “Thighland” during a speech on Thursday, but he had a staunch defender in D’Souza, who mounted an hours-long campaign to turn the gaffe upside down — despite the fact that even Trump corrected himself shortly after he misspoke.

“I’m highly amused to see supposedly sophisticated media types snickering at @realdonaldtrump for saying ‘Thighland.'”, D’Souza wrote at the beginning of his linguistic odyssey, adding “These faux-sophisticates don’t realize Trump’s way of saying it is right. “Tai-land” is the crude lingo of people who have never been to ‘Thighland’”.

He was quickly challenged, but stuck to his guns… for a while.

Eventually, he conceded that Trump’s pronunciation is not “how it is said in the Thai language,” but continued to defend it anyway.

And on he went, until generations from now, his ghost could be heard saying “ACKSHUALLY, ‘Thighland’ is correct!”

It’s not.

