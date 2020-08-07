Imagine being so angered by the peaceful protests of NBA players bringing attention to what they see as racial and systemic injustice that you would like to execute each of them for taking a knee during the national anthem.

This may sound outlandish, but this is the mindset of the audience of Seb Gorka’s radio program or at least that of one listener. During a call into the show hosted by the former Trump adviser, the caller said when asked about athletes who kneel: “I’d put them up against the wall with the firing squad. I’m not kidding when I say that.”

Hyperbole? Maybe, but the suggestion of killing people is never funny, interesting, or even advances a discussion in a productive. But no matter for Gorka, who responded in a curious manner saying “God bless you, thank you for calling,” before offering a signed copy of every single one of his books. Listen to the moment below via Brendan Karet, aka @bad_takes:

caller, discussing athletes who kneel in front of the flag: “I’d put them up against the wall with the firing squad. I’m not kidding when I say that.” Gorka: “God bless you, thank you for calling … I want to give you a signed copy of every single one of my books” pic.twitter.com/I6pLNuV3KC — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) August 6, 2020

One might expect Gorka to respond to the caller’s suggestion of executing all protesting NBA players with something like “I appreciate your anger but surely you don’t want to murder hundreds of people,” but the radio host lauded the over-the-top commentary instead.

