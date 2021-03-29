When Donald Trump was still the president, he had a knack of dropping in at wedding parties held on his various properties. Evidently, that’s not about to change.

TMZ obtained footage of Trump surprising Jon and Megan Arrigo during their wedding reception at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. TMZ’s report says Trump got on the mic at one point in order to give some remarks for the newlyweds, but instead, the 2-minute clip shows him mostly ripping President Joe Biden over China, the border situation, and everything in between.

“I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran. How’re we doing with Iran?” Trump said. “We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now.”

Trump went on to comment on how detained migrant children on the U.S. southern border are “living in squalor,” conveniently ignoring his own policies of separating children from their parents. The former president continued to rag about the migrant situation before asking the room “Do you miss me yet?”

Trump did eventually turn back to the Arrigos, telling them they were a “great and beautiful couple.”

Watch above, via TMZ.

