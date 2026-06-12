BREAKING: At Least 1 Dead, 11 Others Injured in Active Shooter Situation in Midland, Texas

At least one person has been killed and 11 others injured in an active shooter situation in Midland, Texas, according to the city’s mayor.

Authorities responded to a report of shots fired at about 8 a.m. local time on Friday morning at a building on West Wall Street in Midland, according to KOSA.

“We do have 11 known victims at this time,” Midland Mayor Lori Blong told reporters. “There’s at least one victim that is dead on the scene. We don’t have any other details to disclose at this time. But that’s the situation as of right now.”

One person was killed and 11 others were injured Friday morning during an active shooter incident in Midland, Mayor Lori Blong said. MORE: https://t.co/B7rqBFHPxj pic.twitter.com/EMQcBbQWMd — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) June 12, 2026

Andrea Mendias, an employee of a nearby auto body shop, heard about 40 shots as the situation unfolded, according to the Associated Press.

The shooter is reportedly contained, but remains in a standoff with authorities.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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