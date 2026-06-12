JUST IN: Iranian Foreign Minister Announces Deal With Trump ‘Has Never Been Closer’

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on X Friday that a deal to end the conflict between the United States and Iran “has never been closer.”

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer,” wrote Araghchi. “Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course.”

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 12, 2026

Trump reposted Araghchi on Truth Social right above the president’s earlier warning that Iran needs to “get their act together.”

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote earlier Friday, continuing:

What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Even pro-Trump commentators have expressed doubts about Trump waffling on his threats.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said that details of Trump’s “memorandum of understanding,” including lifting sanctions, withdrawing troops, and releasing frozen Iranian funds, were “too vague for me to even comment on it.”

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson declared that Trump’s ongoing negotiations have left him totally “beclowned.”

“At least 39 times in the last 65 days, the President of the United States has declared the United States and Iran were close to a deal only to have the Iranians openly mock him and deny it,” Erickson wrote.

“The President, the other days, said Iran was playing us,” he continued. “The only one being played is President Trump. A state of war exists between Iran and its neighbors. The ceasefire is a farce. The President has turned into a clown.”

Araghchi’s tweet, however, suggests that the two sides may finally be closing in on an agreement.

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