Dr. Fauci Rips Polarization, Politicization of Coronavirus: ‘We Hope That Changes… There’s No Place for That’

Trump administration infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci decried the polarization and politicization around the coronavirus, saying “We hope that changes, but there’s no place for that” when making policy decisions.

Fauci took questions from the press during an event with Democratic Alabama Senator Doug Jones, and was asked “What are your thoughts on the politicalization of of health information and wearing masks, what’s the impact of this?”

“I think any politicization of anything that’s a public health matter has negative consequences,” Fauci said. “And that’s the reason why we try as best as we can to not let political issues get involved.”

“I mean obviously today it’s no secret to anybody who lives in the United States that we have a great deal of polarization inn our country, unfortunately,” he continued. “We hope that changes but there’s no place for that when you’re making public health recommendations, analysis of data, or any policies that are made. That will always be to our detriment to do that.”

Elsewhere in the presser, Fauci warned that despite the higher number of tests being performed, more needs to be done.

Senator Jones asked Fauci “Can you give us an update on where you think the testing capabilities in the country are and where you see them heading as we go into the school year?”

“We certainly are doing much much better than we were during the problematic early months of this pandemic,” Fauci said. “But even though the numbers look good, and this is the thing that is a little bit concerning, you say well we now have 37 million tests have been performed. The question is when you get on the phone and talk to the people in the community, there are still lapses there where the dots are not being connected.”

“So even though we’ve come a very long way and we’re doing much much better and will continue to do better, we still are not at the level that we would like to be,” Fauci said.

Fauci also drew attention for comments about the relatively low death rate thus far during the current spike in infections.

“It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death,” Fauci said, and added “There’s so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus, don’t get yourself into false complacency.”

He was following up on comments by Senator Jones, who said “I think we do a disservice sometimes by focusing on the total amount of deaths, because we’ve seen a rise and that’s a problem for sure, but as the percentage of deaths may come down, that does not mean that this virus is not still very, very serious.”

Watch the clip above via Senator Doug Jones.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]