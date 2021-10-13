Bloomberg host Emily Chang couldn’t stop asking Craft Ventures co-founder David Sacks in a Tuesday interview about his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I do want to ask you about the fundraiser you’re hosting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, obviously, is a very divisive figure, has made some choices that are questionable about public health — I know you don’t necessarily agree with all of them — but why do you support such a divisive candidate, especially given the global health crisis we are still facing?” Chang said in the interview with Sacks, a former PayPal executive who has contributed to candidates from both parties over the last decade.

“Why is he inherently more divisive than, say, [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom or someone on the other side of the spectrum?” Sacks replied. “Words like ‘polarizing’ and ‘divisiveness,’ they assume a normative baseline in which everybody agrees, everybody in the tech industry agrees because they all come from a certain information bubble. And anyone who deviates from that orthodoxy is perceived as divisive. I would argue that the country — there’s a multiplicity of views, and you’re not divisive just because you don’t agree with the orthodoxy of Silicon Valley.

Chang, undeterred by Sacks’ explanation, demanded another answer. “But why DeSantis over many of the other candidates who you could host fundraisers for?” Chang asked.

“I like him,” Sacks responded.

Chang named Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as she continued to object, saying, “But DeSantis and Mayor Suarez — who was actually on this show earlier this hour — are on different ends of the spectrum.”

“I’ve donated to Suarez too, but I like both of them,” Sacks said. “In terms of why I like DeSantis, he was the first governor to stop these insane lockdowns, and he found the right policy on lockdowns, which was to stop them, and he did it despite an extremely hostile media. And I respect that. When someone takes the right position on an issue despite the hostility of the media, that’s something I really respect.”

Sacks is hosting an Oct. 22 fundraiser for DeSantis in San Francisco. His past contributions include $40,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and another $50,000 to Mitt Romney’s 2012 campaign.

Watch above via Bloomberg.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com