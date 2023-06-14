Elise Stefanik Claims Possible Chocolate Milk Ban Is ‘Rallying Cry of the Far Left’

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed a prospective ban on chocolate milk being mulled by Biden administration officials as a “rallying cry of the far left” on Wednesday afternoon.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith, Stefanik laid into the proposed ban.

“And now they’re coming for our chocolate milk,” mused Smith before asking the member of Republican leadership what the purpose of such a ban would be.

“Well this is a rallying cry of the far left, and I will tell you Sandra, it’s out of touch with families across this country,” began Stefanik. She continued:

And it’s not just about standing up for dairy farmers, it’s standing up for kids’ nutrition. You know, I’m a young mom, my son Sam loves whole milk, and I’ll tell you: We need to make sure our kids get nutritional dairy products. And oftentimes, that comes in the form of flavored milk, that comes in the form of whole milk. Otherwise, they often don’t get the dairy products that they need to meet their full nutritional value and families are the ones that should be making this decision, not big government. And this is another issue where Mayor [Eric] Adams wanted to ban whole and flavored milk in New York City. I successfully pushed back and we won that fight. He had to put a pause on that. But as we see often, these far-left radical ideas that start in New York City and New York State, they often eventually make their way to Washington. So we’ve seen the Biden administration attempt to ban whole milk and ban flavored milk. We’ve passed the Whole Milk in Schools Act, which I would remind you is bipartisan. Both Republicans and Democrats on the committee on which I serve passed this out of committee and we’re looking forward to passing it on the floor. But it is important, Sandra. It isn’t just about the farmers. It’s about families and it’s about kids’ nutrition.

Smith replied that “speaking from a runner’s perspective,” chocolate milk has “long been pushed as a “great post-run drink.”

“The studies are out there, it’s a great drink for marathoners as well!” she added.

Last month it was reported that the Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk in elementary and middle school cafeterias. The proposed rule argues that it “would reduce exposure to added sugars and would promote the more nutrient-dense choice of unflavored milk for young children when their tastes are being formed.”

Watch above via Fox News.

