Dave Portnoy Crashes Insider Union’s Protest in Bizarre Video: ‘Lock Henry Blodget Up!’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy joined with Insider Union members on Wednesday to protest the outlet in a chaotic video posted on Twitter.

Portnoy crashed the Manhattan protest with a sign demanding Henry Blodget, Insider’s CEO, be arrested and called editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson a tyrant. The controversial sports icon’s vendetta with the news publisher dates back to November 2021 when Insider published two stories written by Julia Black that included allegations of sexual misconduct against Portnoy.

The video starts off with Portnoy joining half a dozen protesters before one of them recognizes him and instructs the other union members to disband.

I Decided to Join the @BusinessInsider Protest to Out Henry Blodget and Nich Carlson for stealing their Health Care. The enemy of my enemy is my friend pic.twitter.com/uwxrecpf4R — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 14, 2023

“Get the fuck out of here. Guys stop,” one member of the protest says, before telling Portnoy to “get your own rally.”

“Why are you running away like a little coward,” Portnoy asks an individual who says, “I’m not running away… I don’t know you. Oh my god.”

“Guys, I’m going to bring so much publicity to your strike,” Portnoy told the dispersing protesters. “Don’t you want your healthcare back?”

“I don’t care about you. It isn’t about you,” one protester said. Portnoy quickly responds, “The more publicity you get for a protest the better.”

Portnoy continued to hang around the protest, taking selfies with bystanders and repeating the line, “Henry Blodget stole their healthcare he is a crook and liar.”

In February 2022, Portnoy sued the outlet for defamation as a result of their expose, but the case was thrown out in November 2022 by a federal judge over lack of evidence. The multimillionaire officially dropped his appeal and all legal action against Insider by February 2023.

The video ends with Portnoy alone in front of a subway entrance, screaming “Lock Henry up! Lock Henry Blodget up!”

Portnoy’s tweet gained over 6,000 likes and 300 retweets by the time of publication.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com