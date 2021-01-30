comScore

Elizabeth Warren Sets Political Twitter Ablaze with GameStop Response

By Tommy ChristopherJan 30th, 2021, 8:19 am

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren became a top trending topic after her letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the GameStop trading snafu, with sharp divisions about whose side Warren was on.

While much of the debate over the Gamestop issue has been posed as a small investor insurgency against Big Hedge Fund, Senator Warren’s letter takes the broader view that neither form of “manipulation” is healthy.

When she tweeted the letter, Senator Warren wrote “Casino-like swings in stock prices of GameStop reflect wild levels of speculation that don’t help GameStop’s workers or customers and could lead to market instability. Today I told the SEC to explain what exactly it’s doing to prevent market manipulation.”

Tens of thousands of users weighed in, pushing Warren to a top trending topic as some users debated the merits of her position, others interpreted the letter uncharitably, while still others defended the senator.

Sen. Warren will appear Saturday morning on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross.

