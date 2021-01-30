Elizabeth Warren Sets Political Twitter Ablaze with GameStop Response

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren became a top trending topic after her letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the GameStop trading snafu, with sharp divisions about whose side Warren was on.

While much of the debate over the Gamestop issue has been posed as a small investor insurgency against Big Hedge Fund, Senator Warren’s letter takes the broader view that neither form of “manipulation” is healthy.

When she tweeted the letter, Senator Warren wrote “Casino-like swings in stock prices of GameStop reflect wild levels of speculation that don’t help GameStop’s workers or customers and could lead to market instability. Today I told the SEC to explain what exactly it’s doing to prevent market manipulation.”

Casino-like swings in stock prices of GameStop reflect wild levels of speculation that don’t help GameStop’s workers or customers and could lead to market instability. Today I told the SEC to explain what exactly it’s doing to prevent market manipulation. https://t.co/NWaZe1jFVb pic.twitter.com/MAbjHcq47i — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2021

Tens of thousands of users weighed in, pushing Warren to a top trending topic as some users debated the merits of her position, others interpreted the letter uncharitably, while still others defended the senator.

In which Elizabeth Warren yet again sides with Wall Street while pretending she’s doing it for the little guy. https://t.co/Js7020eiqE — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 29, 2021

I want to note, while a lot of politicians in both parties have said dumb things about $GME, Elizabeth Warren’s letter is smart, asks the right questions, and does not buy into the narrative that this stock bubble is a win for the little guy. https://t.co/QyL7XbyIaW pic.twitter.com/CUswlp6xHZ — Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 29, 2021

Warren isn’t siding with hedge funds. If you read her letter, she is pointing out how this entire episode lays bare the absurdity of the American stock market. It is a house of cards that might very well come crashing down at any moment. Just google Dutch tulip bubble. https://t.co/kOFYMpcjop — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) January 29, 2021

It sounds like Warren is trying to protect the hedge funds https://t.co/VJb8v2KORP — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 29, 2021

This letter has a sort of tin-ear quality to it but generally speaking Elizabeth Warren has been right on the policy. https://t.co/pwLnSbuwxl — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 29, 2021

Elizabeth Warren only has one side: the facts. Stop pretending she’s taking the side of anyone in the Gamestop affair. We need to know: Is it market manipulation to short sell more of a stock than exists? Are hedge funds creating systemic risk by over-levering their short sales? https://t.co/jnb90eCsE0 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) January 29, 2021

We are about to see which politicians are owned by Wall Street 👇👇🚀🚀🇺🇸 https://t.co/HUcTGX2hWG — James Ellars 🦾 (@Ellars) January 29, 2021

Siding with hedge fund who deliberately tank stock & destroy people’s livelihoods. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 30, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when Elizabeth Warren was against Wall Street. https://t.co/WBiED2ybBh — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) January 29, 2021

I just clicked on why Warren was trending, and it’s because people think this means she’s siding with The Man instead of the common man here. We are too stupid, as a nation, to deserve this woman. https://t.co/cLnGowBJ30 — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) January 29, 2021

Sen. Warren will appear Saturday morning on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross.

