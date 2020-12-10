Ellen DeGeneres Announces She Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres announced on Thursday that she has diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now,” Degeneres said in a social media statement. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

The news about DeGeneres comes as her show remains in dire straits with weak ratings. DeGeneres has been dogged for months by negative headlines on the toxic workplace environment behind her show, and things have reportedly gotten to the point where sponsors are dropping her, less A-list celebrities are being booked, and the show is being forced to recycle old clips from past episodes.

