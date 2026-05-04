‘We’re Apologizing to This Guy?!’ Fox’s Kudlow Stunned That Judge Is Worried About Shooting Suspect’s Constitutional Rights

Fox News’s Larry Kudlow was appalled when he heard that Judge Zia Faruqui apologized to the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter over the way he’s been treated in jail.

Cole Tomas Allen, who has been charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at the dinner, appeared before Judge Faruqui on Monday.

“The judge, very concerned about [Allen’s] constitutional rights, saying the defendant has requested a Bible, has asked meetings with his legal team, and that has not been allowed,” reported Fox News’s Mike Emanuel.

“He’s been put in restrictive 24-hour lockup with no windows and a padded room without an opportunity to get out for recreation, and so the judge making it clear to the department of corrections that he wants answers by tomorrow morning about exactly what the housing determination will be made for the suspect in this case out of grave concern about his constitutional rights, and that apology issued near the end of the hearing,” Emanuel said.

“A lot of people might be shocked by that,” said anchor Sandra Smith.

“The judge apologized to this guy?” Kudlow bellowed off-camera, then continued on-camera.

“Who is a killer? Who, if he had gotten another couple yards, would have sprayed the whole audience in the correspondents’ dinner? I mean, would have just sprayed them and killed God knows how many, and then would have marched up and taken a shot over the whole audience at the president? We’re apologizing to this guy? I don’t get that.”

“Seems more concerned about his constitutional rights in some cases,” Smith said.

“Constitutional rights?!” Kudlow repeated before bringing in attorney Jonathan Turley. “Jonathan, would you speak to this, please? I mean, I guess prisoners have constitutional rights. The guy is a killer, and God knows what would have happened if we hadn’t taken him down. So I’m not really — I don’t really think I’m that worried about his housing situation, but you tell me if I’m wrong.”

Turley said that prisoners do, in fact, have constitutional rights.

“He’ll get access to his lawyers. He’ll get access to a Bible. But the Department of Justice itself is going to retain a great deal of discretion on how he is housed,” Turley said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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