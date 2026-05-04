JUST IN: Secret Service Confirms Shooting Near White House Complex Amid Reports of Partial Lockdown

The U.S. Secret Service reported an officer-involved shooting near the White House complex on Monday afternoon.

“U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.,” the statement said. “One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.”

U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026

Newsmax reporter James Rosen added, “Gunshots fired near the @WhiteHouse complex, at 15th and Independence. @SecretService locking down press office and other locations.”

BREAKING; Gunshots fired near the @WhiteHouse complex, at 15th and Independence. @SecretService locking down press office and other locations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) May 4, 2026

NBC4 Washington reported, “First responders are at the scene of a shooting involving a Secret Service officer near the National Mall, the U.S. Secret Service tells News4. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at 15th Street NW and Independence Avenue, which is near the Washington Monument.”

“One person was shot and was taken to a hospital. A second person was reported injured and was still at the scene as of about 4:20 p.m. The nature of that person’s injuries was not immediately confirmed,” the report said.

Journalist Susan Crabtree added, “Secret Service Uniformed Division officers shot a man who they thought might have a gun at the @WhiteHouse this afternoon before President Trump’s press conference. When the @SecretService officers confronted the man, it went sideways, and they ended up shooting him, sources in the Secret Service community told @RCPolitics. All Secret Service officers are safe — but the man is down and in custody.”

Crabtree updated her story to say, “I’m told the man did have a gun. ”

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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