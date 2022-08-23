Elon Musk Celebrates Shocking Revelations Against Twitter In the Midst of His Legal Battle With Taunting Meme

As Elon Musk attempts to legally back out of his deal to buy Twitter, the Tesla CEO took a victory lap on the social media platform by taunting the company over the troubling new allegations it is facing.

Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, filed a whistleblower complaint on Monday that was filled with damaging accusations against CEO Parag Agrawal and Twitter’s other top executives. Among the most serious claims, Zatko charged Twitter’s leadership with deceiving regulators and investors, covering up the platform’s major security problems, and a lack of oversight for the company’s data and main controls.

Agrawal responded to the whistleblower complaint in a company memo which blasted Zatko’s “false narrative” and vowed to “pursue all paths to defend our integrity as a company and set the record straight.” As Twitter observes the fallout from the explosive development, Musk made a not-so-subtle reference to the news with a meme of Jiminy Cricket singing “Give a Little Whistle” from the film Pinocchio.

Musk and Twitter have been locked in a legal dispute for months, ever since the social media company filed a lawsuit to compel the Tesla CEO’s completion of his company takeover. Twitter argues that Musk is legally obligated to fulfill his purchase deal to buy them out for $44 billion, but Musk has refused to honor the agreement, accusing Twitter of dishonesty about how many bots and spam accounts are on the platform. Musk has filed a countersuit in response to Twitter’s lawsuit.

Zatko’s complaint against’s Twitter executives’ accuses Agrewal of lying when he claimed that Twitter has an incentive to accurately monitor bots, spam, and fake accounts on the platform. Since this is highly relevant to Musk’s dispute with Twitter, Quartz observed that its possible the whisleblower complaint will give the tech billionaire ammunition on his legal front.

