Elon Musk: ‘Not Sure I’ll Actually Be Able to Acquire’ Twitter

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk acknowledged on Thursday that he’s “not sure” that he will “actually be able” to buy Twitter.

Musk, who was Twitter’s largest shareholder until Thursday, made an offer on Thursday to purchase all of the social media company for $43 billion.

“I’m not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it…I could technically afford it,” he said at TED 2022. “But this is not a sort of way to make money… I don’t care about the economics at all.”

Musk said that, were he to purchase the entire company, Twitter would have an edit function for “a short time” and have more timeouts than kicking people off the platform.

“Timeouts, I think, are better than sort of permanent bans,” he said.

Musk also talked about eliminating scam bots and scam armies on Twitter.

“They’re making the product much worse,” he said.

Musk said he won’t make a higher offer if his current one is rejected by Twitter’s board, which he decided not to join after all. However, he said there’s a Plan B, but declined to elaborate.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com