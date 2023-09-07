Elon Musk Shades Tucker Carlson For Lack of ‘Objective Evidence’ Over ‘Dubious’ Interview With Man Claiming He Slept With Obama

Elon Musk shaded Tucker Carlson over his recent interview with a man alleging that he slept with former President Barack Obama.

The interview, which was released on Wednesday, highlighted Larry Sinclair who claimed that 24-years-ago he “had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama.”

Sinclair has a long rap sheet — as detailed in this comprehensive 2008 Politico piece — including a criminal record spanning more than 27 years, “with a specialty in crimes involving deceit.” At one point, he was wanted in Colorado for forging signatures and taking tax money.

Back in 2008, Sinclair made similar accusations against former President Obama, in which he claimed to have seen him smoke crack in 1999. Sinclair failed a polygraph centering on his allegation.

Sinclair’s story and credibility has been steeply criticized by many, including Twitter’s own Elon Musk.

“Mr Sinclair is not super convincing. Pics or …” Musk wrote in one reply on Twitter.

Mr Sinclair is not super convincing. Pics or … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2023

“This seems dubious,” Musk said in another reply to the interview.

This seems dubious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

“Of course, the probability that his claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence, rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history,” Musk wrote.

Of course, the probability that his claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence, rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

Musk’s criticism is particularly notable given his platform now hosts Carlson’s show. In an interview last Thursday with Barstool President Dave Portnoy, Carlson revealed that Musk called his executive producer Justin Wells within an hour after they were fired from Fox News to try to convince Carlson to bring his show to Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com