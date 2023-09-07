Fox News’ Andy McCarthy believes that Special Counsel David Weiss had “no choice” but to announce his intention to bring an indictment against Hunter Biden after a deal between the two parties fell apart in court last month.

On Wednesday, Weiss announced that he would seek an indictment against Biden on a gun charge that he originally agreed not to on the condition that Biden admit to the facts of the case against him.

But the agreement fell apart in court in August when the judge asked if the deal would grant Biden immunity from other charges and prosecutors answered that it would not. McCarthy has speculated that the judge’s line of questioning prevented a corrupt wink-and-nod deal from being completed.

On Thursday, he doubled down on that theory, professing to be unsure if Biden would actually face charges when asked about it by Dana Perino on America’s Newsroom.

“I still wonder myself, Dana, because first of all people should understand Weiss made that announcement yesterday, not because he wanted to, but because the judge held his feet to the fire,” began McCarthy. “She said that she wanted- he could have just silently let this case evaporate like he’s been doing. And when October rolled around, the statute of limitations would run and the gun count would be gone. The judge said that she wanted an update on the case on September 6, so she made him make a disclosure. He wasn’t prepared to go in there and say he was going to fold, so he said he was planning to indict.”

He continued:

But what do you need to plan? This is like the easiest, most straightforward federal case of all time. It’s been well known for five years. It would take about 10 or 15 minutes to present it to the grand jury. It’s about a one paragraph indictment. If you wrote it on the charge that we know about on the gun. There was no reason for him if he really wanted to indict the case, to go in and give a status report to the judge, he should just go to the grand jury and indict the case, which he should have done five years ago.

In a Fox News op-ed also published on Thursday morning, McCarthy wrote “Lest you think Weiss has suddenly grown a prosecutorial spine, think again. He made the indictment announcement because he had no choice.”

McCarthy also responded to the argument of Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell that the original agreement on the gun charge should stand on America’s Newsroom.

“I understand that Abbe Lowell is unhappy. I’d be unhappy, too, because Weiss has really tried to mislead the court. The intention here was to make the gun case go away, and Lowell thinks he has an enforceable agreement to that extent,” observed McCarthy. “But the agreement required that the probation department sign off on it. That’s the court’s department, and they’re not signing off on it. So I don’t think he’s right about the idea that this wouldn’t be prosecuted. This is not a lie and try case where somebody lies on a form and then doesn’t get the gun. This is a guy who lied on the form, got the gun, handled it irresponsibly, and lost it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

