Eric Spinato, Senior Fox News and Fox Business Producer, Dies From Covid

Eric Spinato, senior head booker and story editor for Fox News and Fox Business, has died from complications related to the coronavirus.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, Fox president and executive editor Jay Wallace, and president of Fox Business Lauren Petterson announced Spinato’s passing in an internal memo obtained by Mediaite.

“It is with tremendous sadness we write to inform you that our longtime FOX News Media family member and colleague Eric Spinato passed away suddenly over the weekend,” the memo said. “Eric was instrumental in the growth and entrepreneurial success of both FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network and his contributions were immeasurable.”

He leaves behind two sons and a girlfriend, according to Fox.

Spinato first joined Fox in 1998, and was a senior producer and head booker until 2004. He worked at CNN and MSNBC before returning to Fox in 2007. He helped launch Fox Business, and most recently served as a senior head booker and senior story editor.

Spinato had been working remotely, a source told Mediaite.

His brother, Dean Spinato, posted a tribute to Eric on Instagram late Sunday night.

“I love you bro. You were my rock,” Dean Spinato said. “COVID took my brother today. He was a gem and one of a kind. I’m so broken and lost for words. This man was an amazing father, brother and friend.”

The full Fox memo, sent Monday morning, is below.

