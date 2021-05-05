Former Bush speechwriter and current syndicated columnist Michael Gerson explained to CNN’s John Berman why he torched current Republicans as either “suckers” or “liars” in a recent op-ed.

Gerson appeared on Wednesday morning’s edition of New Day to discuss his recent column — entitled “Elected Republicans are lying with open eyes. Their excuses are disgraceful.” — on the current strife between Republicans who support the insurrectionist lies of former President Donald Trump and those few electeds who insist on admitting that President Joe Biden is the legitimately-elected president that’s currently manifesting itself in the attempted ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP House leadership.

Berman began by describing Gerson’s column as “biblical,” and quoting from this portion of the piece:

Nothing about this is normal. The GOP is increasingly defined not by its shared beliefs, but by its shared delusions. To be a loyal Republican, one must be either a sucker or a liar. And because this defining falsehood is so obviously and laughably false, we can safely assume that most Republican leaders who embrace it fall into the second category. Knowingly repeating a lie — an act of immorality — is now the evidence of Republican fidelity. This kind of determined mendacity requires rolling out the big guns. Said the prophet Isaiah: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil.”

Gerson explained to Berman that what Republicans are doing “is not just irrational, it’s immoral.”

He went on to say that “It’s a lie that creates and sustains a worldview that says that there’s a huge conspiracy of Republicans and disloyal Democrats, including the courts and the media, that is out to get Trump and his followers.”

“This is the myth he’s creating, and a lot of people are buying into this sincerely,” Gerson continued and claimed that “Republican leaders are not buying into a sincerely, they are buying into it out of fear or cynicism. And this is I think a major failure of leadership, a major failure of moral leadership for our country.”

Watch above via CNN.

