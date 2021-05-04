She ‘Refuses to Lie’: Romney Defends Liz Cheney, Says She’s Getting Punished for Following Her Conscience

Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) came to the defense of Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) Tuesday, saying she’s being punished for following her conscience.

Cheney has been extremely vocal calling out President Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election, a lie that has been spread by a number of other Republicans.

Romney — who was booed by Utah Republicans over the weekend for his own comments going against the former president — tweeted Tuesday, “Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: ‘I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.'”

A number of Republicans who spoke up against Trump’s attempt to overturn the election and voted to impeach or convict him have faced censure and other measures. At that Utah GOP convention, the vote to censure Romney failed.

Trump attacked both Cheney and Romney on Monday and has been egging on a primary challenge against the former.

Cheney’s position in House GOP leadership is in a precarious position right now, especially after comments from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

