Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, and Michael Steele ganged up to ridicule Republican members of Congress Wednesday morning as it looks increasingly likely that Rep. Liz Cheney will lose her leadership role as Conference Chair after criticizing former President Donald Trump and calling out the baseless claims of a fraudulent election.

Cheney’s future role in the House GOP has been a hot topic for the past few months as she voted for the impeachment of Trump after his alleged fomenting of the Capitol riots led by his supporters on January 6th. Her continued position that the 2020 election was NOT stolen (as Trump and many of his surrogates have baselessly claimed) has made her something of a political pariah in the Republican party, and this debate over Trump’s claim of a stolen election versus those who disagree with him is a fight for the soul of the Republican party.

Morning Joe pegged their discussion to a column published overnight by the Wall Street Journal that derides what feels like the House GOP’s inevitable “purging” of Liz Cheney from her leadership position. After reading an excerpt, and tying this item with news that AG Bill Barr is alleged by a Federal judge to have been disingenuous in dealing with the Mueller Report, Brzezinksi suggested that Trump effectively “took the Republican party hostage and they are choosing to stay there.”

Scarborough followed with what has become his signature harangue against current members of his former Republican party who seem less interested in conservative values (of which Rep. Cheney has a very strong record) and more interested in catering to the wants of Trump, who’s strong base and tight grip on the RNC makes him a very powerful figure in the GOP.

Scarborough went OFF on Republicans for being more focused on trumped-up cancel culture skirmishes that feature Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, and now Liz Cheney instead of Trump’s grift. “They’re continuing to lie about the 2020 election when everybody knows they’re lying about the 2020 election,” he exasperated before saying “This. Is. Madness!”

Steele then took a turn and called back to Brezinksi’s hostage metaphor and took it a step further. “Mika has given us the right image here,” he said. “Liz Cheney is the rescuer. She’s come and found the hostages. She’s saying, ‘Come on. Follow me out of the building. Come on. I’ve got a way,’ And they’re sitting there going, no, no, no, we want to stay. We like it here. In fact, bad rescuer! Bad person trying to save us from ourselves! That’s where we are.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]