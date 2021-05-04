Former Republican House member Joe Walsh blasted the current House Republican caucus for what he sees as the inevitable political demise of Rep. Liz Cheney during a Tuesday morning appearance on CNN’s New Day.

The third-ranking member of the House GOP seems likely to lose her leadership role, according to Walsh, because she had the temerity to call out former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. It was not.

“Liz Cheney is going to lose her position in leadership. That’s clear. It’s a matter of days or week or two,” Walsh opened. “She’s going to be penalized for speaking the truth. I mean, think about that. Think about where the Republican party is.”

Walsh served two terms representing Illinois 8th Congressional District as he became a vocal supporter of the Tea Party movement. In recent years, however, he has been just a vocal critic of the GOP during the Trump campaign and administration as a talk radio host.

“Think how surreal this is, right? To be viable in today’s Republican party, you have to lie. You have to commit to the big lie, the undemocratic lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” Walsh later added.

He then revealed that he hears from thousands of Republican voters every day, and “they all believe the lie. That’s what Trump wanted. He got it. He got his lie.”

“And this is what Republican members are hearing every day,” he continued. “I stand with Liz Cheney, and I respect the hell out of her, but there’s no room in this Republican party for her. It’s sad.”

Watch above via CNN.

