Former Hillary Clinton aide Paola Ramos lobbed an incendiary charge at President Donald Trump, saying his visit to El Paso was like “someone walking into this crime scene with blood on his hands.”

Speaking on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Ramos, who hosts VICE’s Latin-X docuseries, implicated the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric as having contributed to the mass shooting in the Texas border town this past Saturday that claimed 22 lives.

“The difference here as we see those scenes of the president walking down the stairs, there are a lot of people on both sides of the party that are seeing someone that is walking into his own crime scene,” Ramos said. “I believe that he is someone that is walking into this crime scene with blood on his hands. I say that because he has literally transformed El Paso, one of the most beautiful cities in this country, one of the most safest cities in this country, into a battlefield. Every time he used the word invasion, he has implicitly entitled his base to attack us. So that is why what we’re seeing on the screen is not normal, because a lot of people see someone that is literally walking into their own mess, their own crime, their own slaughterhouse he created.”

Melber then played a clip of a reporter asking Trump directly what he was going to do about the rise of white supremacy, only to have the president express concern about “the rise of any group of hate” and effectively duck the question.

“I don’t think I have to say anything,” Ramos said, matter-of-factly, in reaction. “It’s very clear he is lying. I do want to point out, as is he in El Paso talking to these families, the largest ICE Raid in the last 10 years is taking place right now, just took place in Mississippi. So he can show up, he denounce hate, he can denounce white supremacists, but as he is doing all of this, he just enacted one of the largest raids we have seen in this country. He’s in my eyes and many victims’ eyes a traitor.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

