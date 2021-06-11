Ex-U.S. Ambassador Tells Europe They Need to Help Biden Win to Stave Off Another Trump

Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Anthony Gardner has a message for Europe: Help President Joe Biden succeed, or risk another administration like that of former President Donald Trump — or even another Trump presidency.

Politicco Playbook interviewed Gardner as the president conducts a week-long swing through Europe — his first overseas trip since being inaugurated — that will conclude with a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Gardner says Europan allies need to get behind Biden where China is concerned, and to “think about how you can contribute to the success of the administration”:

Gardner had some tough advice for Europe if they really want to avoid a Trump comeback: Give Biden a win on China. Not mushy assurances of cooperation or niceties about the change in tone from America — a tangible victory that he can use to neutralize Trump’s message. “There’s always that risk, that’s what democracies are about,” Gardner told Playbook, referring to a Biden loss in 2024. “That’s exactly why you in Europe should think about how you can contribute to the success of the administration.”

Amb. Gardner went on to say that “Some Europeans won’t like it to be put this way. But this is the acid test. This is the reality today. What good is Europe if it’s not going to work with us on this issue?”

During his four years in office, Trump strained relationships with allies around the world, particularly the E.U., cozied up to dictators like Putin, and conducted a trade war with China tha, Playbook notes, “essentially pushed [Europe] into China’s arms.”

