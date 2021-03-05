Former President Donald Trump may return to social media as early as this spring, Trump adviser Jason Miller told Mediaite on The Interview podcast.

“I do think we’re probably not that far off from seeing President Trump return to social media,” Miller said. “And I’ve said before that there are ongoing conversations with both existing social media platforms, and also potentially with some brand new platforms.”

“I would expect that by the end of spring, we will see President Trump back on social media, and I think it’ll be in some new platforms that maybe you haven’t seen before,” Miller said. “And it will be a tectonic plate shift in the world of social media because anything that he touches is going to be big. So I think there’s going to be some excitement on that front.”

Trump was suspended or banned from platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in January, kicking off his search for a new platform.

Stakeholders in Parler, which bills itself as an alternative to Twitter, reportedly offered to grant an ownership stake to the Trump Organization last year if Trump joined while he was the president. He ultimately declined the offer. Another platform, Gab, created a placeholder account for the former president in 2016, which mirrored his messages on Twitter as part of an unsuccessful effort to win him over.

Miller said he would “never shut the door” on the possibility that Trump would be willing to return to big tech platforms if they offered access. However, he said, his return would “probably [be] with different entities other than Twitter and Facebook.”

He added, “I … never want to go and box him in and say ‘Absolutely’ on this stuff, but I think it’ll be something new.”

