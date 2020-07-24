Dr. Anthony Fauci got candid in a new interview about disturbing, angry threats he and his family have received amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci spoke with CNN’s David Axelrod on the Axe Files podcast and recalled how “back in the day of HIV, when I was being criticized with some hate mail, it was more, you know, people calling me a gay lover.”

He went on to say it’s “a magnitude different now”:

“I mean, as much as people, you know — inappropriately, I think — make me somewhat of a hero, which — I’m not a hero, I’m just doing my job. There are people who get really angry at thinking that I’m interfering with their life because I’m pushing a public health agenda. I mean, the kind of not only hate mail, but actual serious threats against me… are not good.”

“How do you process that?” Axelrod asked.

“You know, it’s tough,” Fauci said. “I mean, serious threats against me. I mean, against my family, my daughters, my wife. I mean, really, is this the United States of America?”

When Axelrod asked if he’s had to take on security measures, Fauci said yes.

You can listen to Fauci’s comments in the CNN segment above.

