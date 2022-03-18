Fauci Suggests He Could Retire Soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested he may retire soon in a recent interview with ABC News.

Fauci joined Brad Mielke on the podcast Start Here on Friday, during which he addressed an impending increase in Covid-19 cases from the BA.2 variant.

“I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase,” he said, explaining that his prediction is based on conversations he’s had with colleagues in the United Kingdom, which is currently seeing a slight spike in cases.

While addressing the variant, Fauci also hinted at a potential retirement once the pandemic is over.

“I have said that I would stay in what I’m doing until we get out of the pandemic phase and I think we might be there already, if we can stay in this,” Fauci said, highlighting to the drop in cases and hospitalizations in the United States.

“I can’t stay at this job forever,” he added. “Unless my staff is gonna find me slumped over my desk one day. I’d rather not do that.”

ABC News clarified that Fauci does not have any current plans to retire, yet noted that Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, was just hired as the new White House coronavirus coordinator.

The addition to the team will likely alleviate Fauci’s pandemic responsibilities, which ABC predicted could create a window for him to leave his position.

“I, unfortunately, am somewhat of a unidimensional physician, scientist, public health person. When I do decide I’m going to step down, whenever that is, I’m going to have to figure out what it is I’m going to do,” Fauci told ABC News.

“I’d love to spend more time with my wife and family. That would really be good.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com