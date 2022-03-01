Despite a strong finish to the month for CNN and MSNBC, the story in cable news remains the dominance of Fox News.

Fox beat CNN and MSNBC combined in both total day and prime time for the seventh consecutive month in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in total viewers. Furthermore, Fox is the only network to post year-over-year growth in terms of both overall viewers and in the demo.

In January, compared to January 2021, Fox grew 4% in total viewers and lost 7% in the demo for day time programs, while in prime time Fox was down 12% in total viewers and 20% in the demo.

For February Fox was up 26% in total day time viewers and up 39% in the demo, compared to last year. While in prime time, the network grew 6% in total viewers and 21% in the demo.

CNN was down 48% in day time total viewers and 46% in the day time demo, compared to last year. In prime time, CNN was down 54% in terms of overall viewers and 49% in the demo.

MSNBC, year-over-year, lost 48% and 46% during the day time in terms of overall viewers and the demo –respectively. While in prime time, the network shed 46% in total viewers and 59% in the demo.

It’s not all bad news for CNN and MSNBC, however, as both networks showed strong growth month to month, as February’s numbers eclipsed January, which was three days longer.

MSNBC finished the month in a solid second place, beating CNN in overall viewers for the thirteenth straight month. Meanwhile, CNN edged out MSNBC in the demo, in both day time and prime time.

Fox again scored the top five shows in terms of total viewers and in the demo.

The Five’s 3.69 million average viewers made it the number one show for the fourth month in a row, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, and Special Report with Bret Baier – in order of most-watched.

In the demo, Tucker and The Five swapped first and second.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, and Special Report with Bret Baier were the five most-watched shows in the demo – in order.

Here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category for the month of January

Total viewers:

CNN: 621,000

Fox 1.67 million

MSNBC: 719,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 152,000

Fox News: 292,000

MSNBC: 85,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo for the month of January.

Total viewers:

CNN: 774,000

Fox News: 2.63 million

MSNBC: 1.19 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 212,000

Fox News: 443,000

MSNBC: 140,000

