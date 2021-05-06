Feinstein Says 82-Year-Old Breyer’s Retirement Would be a ‘Great Loss’ for Supreme Court

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) raised eyebrows on Thursday for suggesting it would be a “great loss” if Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer opted to retire.

“My general belief is, if a person is serving with integrity and working hard and producing for whatever the constituency is, that’s what these jobs are all about,” Feinstein added in remarks to CNN.

Feinstein, who will turn 88 next month, is the Senate’s oldest member. Breyer, 82, is the court’s oldest member, besting the court’s 72-year-old second-place finisher, Justice Clarence Thomas, by 10 years. Whether Breyer will choose to retire during President Joe Biden’s term in office has been a source of anxiety for progressives, who are still haunted by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last year at the age of 87. Ginsburg’s replacement, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, firmly tilted the court in favor of Republican appointees.

Some California Democrats have taken issue with Feinstein continuing to power through her service in the Senate despite her age. She filed paperwork this year to keep the door open to the prospect that she might run for reelection in 2024, when she will be 91. Critics on Twitter took issue with her latest remarks about Breyer.

The problem with Boomers is they never know when to hang it up. Diane Feinstein, Stephen Breyer and Clarence Thomas have had great careers. Time to give others a chance. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) May 6, 2021

I respect and admire both Sen. Feinstein and Justice Breyer. In their shoes, I might want to hang on to my seat, too, thinking I’ve got a lot left to contribute. But I’m not in their shoes. So with great respect and admiration, I can objectively say this: It’s time to step down. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 6, 2021

