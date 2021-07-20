Fired DEA Agent Who Appeared on Tucker Carlson in March Arrested for Alleged Role in Capitol Riot

Drug Enforcement Administration agent Mark Sami Ibrahim was off-duty during the riot on January 6, but nevertheless wore his badge and a firearm when posing for photos during the breach of the Capitol building.

Ibrahim, 32, was arrested on Tuesday on felony charges related to his alleged participation in those events. He has previously spoken about his role that day, when he gave an on-air interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, during which he said he was simply attending Donald Trump‘s rally and was “saddened” over his March suspension because he wouldn’t be able to serve his country anymore.

Ibrahim on Capitol Grounds, United States Justice Department

Ibrahim was on personal leave that day from his status as a probationary probationary employee, the AP reported Tuesday afternoon, and had “given notice of his intention to resign” a few weeks earlier.

Court documents extensively outline his movements via social media postings and photographs to make the case that he participated in the riot:

As detailed below, during the course of the investigation into the events of January 6,2021, law enforcement learned that Mark Sami IBRAHIM of Orange County, California traveled to the District of Columbia, and participated in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and was on U.S. Capitol Grounds, in restricted areas, without authority to be there. On January 6, 2021, IBRAHIM was a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration and at all times relevant to the below chronology, was carrying his DEA-issuedfirearm. IBRAHIM was a probationary employee of the DEA and had, several weeks prior tothe events of January 6, 2021, given notice to the DEA of his intention to resign. On January 6,2021, IBRAHIM was on personal leave from the DEA. He was not on duty for the DEA and hadno role as a law enforcement officer on the Capitol Grounds.

There are many photos included with the unsealed documents.

“The photographs are of such high resolution that the serrations on the slide of Ibrahim’s DEA firearm are visible,” the description states, adding that the above zoomed in clearly shows his “DEA badge and firearm.”

He is facing charges that include entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm, and making a false statement about having done so.

It is reported that this is the first instance of charges against a member of federal law enforcement over participation in the events of January 6. Ibrahim’s defense attorney maintains he did not riot, engage in violence, or enter the Capitol building.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com