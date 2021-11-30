First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”

The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”

“She was the one that pretty much handled most of the finance, my expenses, spending in the office,” he added.

Visoski also testified that former President Bill Clinton, then-businessman Donald Trump, UK Prince Andrew, the late astronaut and Sen. John Glenn (D-OH), actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker flew on Epstein’s plane, according to The Guardian.

Visoski said he did not see underage girls, according to The Guardian.

Maxwell is charged with six counts including conspiracy and human trafficking. By the end of the trial, it is expected that the jury will have heard from four female victims of Epstein.

The trial is taking place at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019 as he was awaiting a federal trial on sex trafficking counts. Maxwell’s trial is expected to last six weeks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com