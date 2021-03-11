Former Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath, who was the first female Marine combat pilot, trained her fire on Tucker Carlson and his home network, calling on the latter to apologize for his comments denigrating the efforts to make it easier for women to remain in the military.

During a Thursday appearance 0n MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, McGrath added her voice to the sometimes NSFW chorus from inside and outside the military condemning Carlson’s insulting rhetoric.

“We always want to look at how to retain the best and the brightest in our military,” McGrath told host Nicolle Wallace. “That makes our military stronger. I’ve had three kids on active duty. Most of us who are women, who have served in our military or are actively serving right now, we are not a mockery.”

“We’ve served, we’ve sacrificed, we’ve bled, we’ve died for this country for Tucker Carslon to spout off these falsehoods,” McGrath added, before firing off a direct shot at his network. “The problem is when a major news network allows this sort of thing to happen, it really denigrates women in the military and hurts readiness. And in my mind, Fox News ought to apologize to all women in the military, both active duty and those of us who are veterans.”

Wallace then asked: “What do you make of a cable news host turning the fighting forces into a cultural battleground?”

“I think this is what they do. It’s sensationalism, making things up, trying to create a news story where there is none,” McGrath replied. “It’s good to see senior members of the military speak out against this. I’d like to see more political leaders step up and speak out against this because it does hurt our forces.”

“So we’ve got to look at what are the kinds of things that we can do here in 2021 to make sure that the people that we have invested in, who have protected us and protected our country are cared for and are able to have families of their own,” she added. “This is really important.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

