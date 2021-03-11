Well, this isn’t something one sees everyday: a sitting U.S. senator dropping an F-bomb to tell off a cable news host.

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) rang in a belated International Women’s Day on Thursday by going after Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson in a tweet that started simply: “F*ck Tucker Carlson.”

The tweet included a gif from Carlson’s time on Dancing With the Stars, with Senator Duckworth adding “While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women.”

F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than. pic.twitter.com/E4wchht9lA — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 11, 2021

…and we all know it was his female partner who did all the hard work. pic.twitter.com/yoGBy2iaQF — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 11, 2021

What set the Senator from Illinois off? There are about a half-dozen controversial segments this week with which Duckworth could take issue, but her missive is almost certainly a response to Carlson’s recent mockery of women serving in the armed forces.

Carlson also criticized the Biden administration’s announcing that the army is designing body armor and uniforms better suited for women, including maternity flight suits. Carlson sneered at Biden’s statement on the move, while juxtaposing it with China’s efforts to discourage feminization and promote masculinity:

Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist… Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission which is winning wars.

This commentary has predictably engendered a swift condemnation from political and military leadership as well as public rebuke online. But none of the reactions compares to Senator Duckworth’s, who lost both of her legs during her service in the military.

Tucker Carlson did not serve in the military. He attended St. George’s Prep School in Newport, Rhode Island.

