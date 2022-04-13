First Sister Valerie Biden Owens Objects When Chris Wallace Asks Why Hunter Biden ‘Has Had Such a Troubled Life’

First Sister and longtime senior campaign official Valerie Biden Owens pushed back when CNN+ host Chris Wallace asked why her nephew Hunter Biden “has had such a troubled life.”

Ms. Owens was Wallace’s guest on the latest episode of the CNN+ series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, sitting for one of the in-depth and wide-ranging interviews that have quickly become a trademark of the show.

Much of the interview centered around Owens’s new book “Growing Up Biden,” which chronicles her close relationship with President Joe Biden and his family over the years, as well as her work in building his career.

During one tense exchange, an almost apologetic Wallace asked about the strife that has dogged the president’s only surviving son. Owens objected to Wallace’s characterization that Hunter has had “a troubled life,” and told him she’s proud of her nephew:

CHRIS WALLACE: I do want to ask you about this, and I know it’s sensitive, but it is something that people want to know. Why has Hunter had such a troubled life? MS. OWENS: Oh, Jesus, if I knew… He had… Look, he hasn’t had a troubled life. He had an addiction. And every, you can ask almost any family in America that, Chris, and you’ll… I don’t know what answer. If I had the answer, you know, I would… have a worldwide practice. Addiction struck him. And he wrote with excruciating detail, in his book “Beautiful Things,” of the Hell that he lived in and walked through. And thank God, he’s walked out of it. And I don’t, again, I don’t. I don’t think there’s an American family who hasn’t in some way tasted and felt that pain and the anguish. So I’m… I’m proud of Hunter, and I’m proud of his recovery, and that he’s he keeps moving forward.

