President Joe Biden assured reporters in July that it was “highly unlikely” the Taliban would overrun Afghanistan after the United States withdrew its forces from the region.

Responding to a reporter who asked if a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan was “inevitable,” Biden replied at a July 8 press conference, “No, it is not, because there the afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped — as well-equipped as any army in the world — and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.”

He added in remarks to another reporter, “The mission hasn’t failed — yet. … The question is, can there be an agreement on unity of purpose? What is the objective? For example, it started off, there were going to be negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan National Security Forces and the Afghan government. That didn’t come to — didn’t come to fruition. So the question now is: where do they go from here? The jury is still out. but the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

As of Friday morning, the Taliban had reclaimed 17 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, adding seven from the previous day. The Defense Department said Thursday it would send 3,000 troops over the weekend to assist in evacuating 4,000 personnel from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, including around 1,400 Americans. The State Department, meanwhile, told reporters on Friday it would not hold a daily briefing.

