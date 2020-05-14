Coronavirus cases in Georgia and Florida are in decline by 12 and 14 percent respectively, despite the two states recently coming out of lockdown, according to new data.

According to Axios, which used data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, and compiled it into an interactive map, “Some of the states that skeptics were most worried about, including Florida and Georgia, haven’t seen the rise in total cases that some experts feared.”

“Florida’s new cases actually declined by 14% compared to the previous week, and Georgia’s fell by 12%” between May 4 and May 11, Axios reported, noting that “Nevada leads the pack with a 44% reduction, while several hard-hit states that embraced aggressive lockdowns to help contain early outbreaks — Michigan, New York and New Jersey — all saw reductions of at least 30%.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responded to the decreasing coronavirus numbers on Wednesday, tweeting, “We continue to see encouraging data as we fight #COVID19 in Georgia. Today we have the lowest number of ventilators in use – 873 – and lowest number of COVID+ patients hospitalized – 1,094 – since hospitals began submitting data to @GeorgiaEMA on April 8.”

On Fox & Friends, Thursday, co-host Steve Doocy also praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his state’s coronavirus response, citing the new Axios figures.

“I saw in Axios new cases are down fourteen percent from the previous week,” Doocy declared, before questioning whether Florida’s heat has anything to do with the reductions.

South Dakota, however, reportedly experienced a 123 percent increase in coronavirus cases — the worst of all the states — which Axios attributed to “outbreaks in the meat processing industry.”

Nevada, Idaho, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Louisiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire all saw significant decreases.

Oregon, California, Arizona, South Dakota, Minnesota, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Delaware, and Maine all saw increases.

Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, and Vermont received less than ten cases a day.

