Former Congressional Candidate, Army Veteran Found Dead in New York

Kyle Van de Water Found Dead in New York

Kyle Van de Water, an Army veteran and former congressional candidate, was found dead in New York Tuesday.

Police reportedly found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

The 41-year-old, who served in Afghanistan, had a wife and four children.

Van de Water ran for Congress as a Republican in New York in 2020, against Democratic incumbent Antonio Delgado, and announced in July he was planning to run again. Just days ago, Van de Water announced that he was withdrawing from the race, saying, “Circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor.”

Delgado shared a statement Tuesday saying, “My heart breaks for Kyle, and his beautiful family. We shared a number of conversations about family and country, and I walked away from each one knowing that he had a profound love for both.”

