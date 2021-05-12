Former Defense Secretary Retracts Testimony Blaming Trump for Capitol Attack

Former Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said Wednesday he wanted to “modify” his assessment that former President Donald Trump played a role in January’s unrest in Washington, D.C.

In written testimony submitted to the House Oversight Committee ahead of a Wednesday hearing where he testified, Miller said he believed Trump “encouraged” protesters who broke into the Capitol in January. However, Miller didn’t read the line in his opening statement. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) questioned him on the matter shortly after.

“Do you think anyone would have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president’s remarks?” Lynch asked.

“I think I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller replied, prompting Lynch to fire back, “Why am I not surprised about that?”

Miller attempted to explain, saying, “It seems clear that there was some sort of conspiracy that there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.” Lynch interjected, leading to a contentious exchange — which you can watch in full here.

Watch above via CNN.

