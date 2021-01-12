Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) called Tuesday for President Donald Trump to resign, saying that he posed a “danger” by staying in office.

“Every minute he’s there, we are in danger, because this is somebody who is still, I think, a threat in how he talks to his supporters, the people who came and rioted and pillaged the Capitol,” Comstock said in afternoon interview on MSNBC. “And then he told them you’re special people. He still hasn’t denounced them, even though he said he doesn’t want any violence.”

Comstock, who represented a portion of Washington, D.C. suburbs in her Northern Virginia district from 2015-19, served as a critic of Trump during her time in Congress, and at one point called on him to drop out of the 2016 presidential race. She lost reelection in 2018 as a result of Republicans losing favor with suburban voters.

A move to impeach Trump is widely expected to pass the House on Wednesday before arriving in the Senate next week, where members will vote on whether to convict the president.

“I think the way he’s saying, ‘Hey, if you impeach me, you don’t know what might happen’ — that itself is why we should have impeachment to address these conspiracies and to make sure the people understand how wrong and out of line and beyond anything we’ve ever seen before this has been,” Comstock said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

