Former Top Pence Aide Marc Short Cooperating With House Jan. 6 Committee, According to CNN

Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, has been cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, reported CNN on Monday.

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel said on The Situation Room:

He was with Mike Pence at the Capitol on Jan. 6th. He was also in the Oval Office on January 4th when former President Trump tried to convince Pence not to certify the election results. In addition, Wolf, our sources say that Short’s assistance signals a greater openness among pence’s inner circle with one source telling me the committee is getting “significant cooperation with Team Pence,” and another source telling me that Short’s help is an example of the momentum the investigation is having behind the scenes. Wolf, I do think it’s important for context to remember this: Short is considered one of Pence’s most loyal aides. He has worked with him off and on for more than a decade. It is hard to imagine that Marc Short would cooperate with the committee without Pence’s blessing.

Meanwhile, Trump allies, including ones who have worked in the former administration, have refused to cooperate with the House committee.

